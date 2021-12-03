Headlines

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer; who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel knows what he wants, says Tinnu Anand

Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Monsoon triggers waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida; netizens flood Twitter with memes

Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea filed by AAP govt

Shocking! Woman allegedly caught breastfeeding cat on a plane

No official statement has been released by the Airline as of now

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2021, 03:39 PM IST

In the same context, recently a woman was allegedly caught breastfeeding a cat mid-flight on a Delta Airlines plane and when she was asked to stop, she refused. 

The image that has gone viral is apparently a screenshot of the message sent using the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS). For the unversed, pilots can use this system to transmit text-based messages to the ground. 

As per a local newspaper, the message read that a passenger sitting on seat 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put the cat back in the carrier. In response to the message, a request was made from the flight attendant that the matter was to be addressed by the airline's 'Red Coat' team upon landing.

Though little information has been released about the incident and nothing has been independently verified by the Airlines, the newspapers did report that a flight attendant named Ainsley Elizabeth detailed everything that happened in a TikTok video.

She said, "This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby. Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn't put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life."

