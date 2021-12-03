Shocking! Woman allegedly caught breastfeeding cat on a plane

No official statement has been released by the Airline as of now

In the same context, recently a woman was allegedly caught breastfeeding a cat mid-flight on a Delta Airlines plane and when she was asked to stop, she refused.

The image that has gone viral is apparently a screenshot of the message sent using the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS). For the unversed, pilots can use this system to transmit text-based messages to the ground.

As per a local newspaper, the message read that a passenger sitting on seat 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put the cat back in the carrier. In response to the message, a request was made from the flight attendant that the matter was to be addressed by the airline's 'Red Coat' team upon landing.

I saw this on Reddit today. It’s an a ACARS in-flight message from the cockpit to the ground.



Also, civilization had a good run. pic.twitter.com/AjQhIaE80H — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 24, 2021

Though little information has been released about the incident and nothing has been independently verified by the Airlines, the newspapers did report that a flight attendant named Ainsley Elizabeth detailed everything that happened in a TikTok video.

She said, "This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby. Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn't put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life."