Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner as 'most followed female celeb' on Instagram

Selena Gomez becomes the most followed woman on Instagram again with 832 million followers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner as 'most followed female celeb' on Instagram
Selena Gomez becomes most followed woman on Instagram | Photo: Instagram

Selena Gomez beats Kylie Jenner to be the most-followed female on Instagram. Kylie Jenner became the most followed American media personality (female) on December 20, 2021, with 290 million followers now she has 387 million followers. Selena Gomez broke the record on February 23, 2023, with a whopping 389 million followers. 

After becoming the most followed woman, Selena Gomez quit Instagram for some time. Selena Gomez was on the top of the chart a few years ago too before Kylie Jenner took over as the most followed woman on Instagram. 

Selena Gomez, the American pop star uploaded a photo of herself the day she surpassed Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman. She uploaded the photo with the caption that reads, "I deleted this one time because I felt maybe it was too much, but anyway (taking a break from social media)."  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

 

In the photo, Gomez was seen wearing a black outfit and holding a cocktail. Selena Gomez is a popular American singer and actor. She started her career as a child artist. 

