Seema Haider assaulted? Viral video shows brutal injury marks

The video shows Seema Haider with a swollen eye and a bruised lip, sparking rumours of domestic abuse.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 05:15 PM IST

On Tuesday, videos and pictures of Pakistani woman Seema Haider in an injured state with bruises on her face and behind her eyes appeared on many social media platforms, including X. The video shows Seema Haider with a bruised lip and swollen eye, sparking rumours of physical abuse by her husband Sachin Meena.

The video is "fake," as Seema Haider's lawyer, AP Singh, clarified, as reported by Hindustan Times. In an official statement, AP Singh claimed that the Seema Haider video had been created by artificial intelligence (AI) and shared on social media by Pakistani YouTubers.

The Noida Police also stated that Seema Haider's viral video is a deepfake and that she was not physically assaulted after looking into the video's source.

Seema Haider clarified over the video circulated on the web, “Everything is absolutely alright between me and my husband Sachin. Our entire family is staying happily and peacefully. I am in India. I am in Uttar Pradesh and the chief minister of the state Maharaj Yogi Adityanathji will never allow any kind of atrocity against any woman.” 

In the meantime, earlier this year, Seema Haider's first husband, Ghulam Haider from Pakistan, hired an Indian attorney to pursue custody of their children, who are currently in India.

Through the PUBG game in 2020, Seema met Sachin Meena, of Rabupura village in Greater Noida. After they began having regular conversations on WhatsApp, their relationship grew stronger and eventually blossomed into love.

Seema flew to Dubai and then to Nepal to unite with Sachin. Seema entered the country illegally in May 2023 by a passenger bus from Nepal. According to reports, Sachin and Seema were wed in a temple in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, following Hindu customs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
