Schoolgirls dance to 'Patli Kamariya Mor Hai Hai' song, viral video impresses netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: Internet is currently obsessed with the regional song namely Patli Kamariya Mor Hai Hai. If you are a regular user of the social media, you might have come across many reels of people dancing to the viral Patli Kamariya Mor Hai Hai song. Now, a video of a group of schoolgirls dancing to it is going crazy viral on social media. The girls in the clip totally aced the hook steps of the catchy song and have wowed netizens. The video of the same is shared on Twitter by user named @Gulzar_sahab and it has garnered more than 87k views.

Watch the clip here:

The clip shows the young girls donning school uniforms and dancing energetically to the peppy track. They sways to the music and comes up with their unique form of choreography that only increase the awesomeness quotient. The girls danced in perfect sync to the song as it played in the background.

That's so awesome. Netizens think so too, as the clip has been viewed over 87k times and the numbers are steadily increasing. Some admired their confidence, while others wished them well in the future.

“This is so good girl, i really loved the dance,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is the real energy, I mean wow.. The video has impressed me,” said another. “This is so wholesome, god bless you girls,” expressed a third. “You all are true rockstars.. I really love your video.. this is so so good” commented a fourth.

