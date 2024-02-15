Twitter
Sarfaraz Khan's father breaks down in tears as son gets Indian cap ahead of debut in Rajkot

Sarfaraz Khan's father breaks down in tears as son gets Indian cap ahead of debut in Rajkot

Japan unexpectedly slips into recession, loses world's third-biggest economy spot to this country

Skoda launches new Slavia Style Edition at Rs 19.13 lakh, limited to only 500 units

'Our discussions...': PM Modi after holding talks with his Qatar counterpart Sheikh Al Thani

Sarfaraz Khan's father breaks down in tears as son gets Indian cap ahead of debut in Rajkot

In a touching moment, Sarfaraz Khan receives his debut Test cap from Anil Kumble ahead of India's match against England.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 09:27 AM IST

Edited by

In a heartwarming moment that encapsulated years of dedication and perseverance, middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan marked his debut for India on Thursday. The 26-year-old, hailing from Mumbai, was handed his Test cap by the iconic bowler Anil Kumble just before the third Test against England in Rajkot.

As the Indian team gathered for the cap presentation ceremony, Sarfaraz's father, Naushad Khan, stood nearby, unable to contain his emotions as tears welled up in his eyes.

The opportunity for Sarfaraz arose due to an unfortunate injury to KL Rahul, who was ruled out ahead of the match, paving the way for the debutant's inclusion. Alongside Sarfaraz, young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also earned his maiden Test cap, stepping in to replace KS Bharat, whose form with the bat had been underwhelming.

Assessing the conditions at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, it appears that batsmen might enjoy favorable conditions on the pitch. Initial observations suggest the surface is conducive to batting, with some cracks hinting at potential assistance for spinners as the match progresses.

The return of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has further bolstered the Indian team's confidence. His inclusion marks one of several changes made by the hosts for the third Test. Kuldeep Yadav retains his place in the side, while Mohammed Siraj replaces Mukesh Kumar in the playing XI.

Mukesh Kumar has been released to participate in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, with plans to rejoin the Indian squad ahead of the fourth Test in Ranchi. Meanwhile, Axar Patel finds himself unlucky to miss out on a spot in the playing XI for this encounter.

