Sania Mirza shares cryptic post on Instagram after confirming divorce with Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza, a former tennis player for India, shared her first photo on Instagram following the public announcement of her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. After getting married in 2010, the two athletes welcomed a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik into their family. At exactly midnight on January 26, Sania posted a succinct and direct message on Instagram.

Mirza shared a photo of herself gazing in the mirror on Instagram under the caption "Reflect". Sania Mirza had remained silent about the matter for several months, but her father finally announced their divorce to the public following Shoaib Malik's posting of pictures from their wedding. On Sunday, January 21, Sania's team issued a statement confirming that the two had been apart for a few months and urging fans not to engage in speculative thinking.

Amid rumours of his split with former India tennis player Sania Mirza, Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik married well-known actor Sana Javed. On Saturday, January 20, Shoaib Malik shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on social media.

While rumours of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's split were rampant, the couple remained silent about their personal lives. Days before Shoaib's marriage, on January 17, Sania Mirza posted a mysterious story on her story, which gave rise to rumours of their divorce that turned out to be accurate.