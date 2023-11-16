Rohit Sharma's 12-year-old post goes viral as India reach 2023 World Cup final

Amid celebrations, an old social media post from Rohit expressing disappointment over not making the World Cup squad 12 years ago resurfaced, garnering praise for the captain's journey from setback to triumph.

In a stunning display of prowess, India secured their spot in the ICC World Cup final by defeating New Zealand on November 15, marking a momentous triumph in their cricket journey. The 70-run victory against the Kiwis was a testament to the team's skill and determination, with Mohammed Shami emerging as the star with an impressive 7-wicket haul.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's centuries played a pivotal role in propelling India past the semi-final hurdle. Under the astute leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team reached the finals, a moment that undoubtedly filled him with pride.

Amidst the jubilation, a resurfaced social media post from Rohit Sharma has captured the attention of fans and critics alike. Shared 12 years ago, the post reflects Rohit's disappointment at not being selected for the World Cup squad at that time.

Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 31, 2011

"Really disappointed not to be part of the WC squad. I need to move on from here, but honestly, it was a big setback. Any views?" he had written.

Following India's recent victory against New Zealand, this post has once again gone viral. The comments section is filled with praise for the Indian skipper's grit and determination. Fans and critics alike are acknowledging Rohit Sharma's incredible journey from that moment of disappointment to leading the team to its greatest victory.

“Haven't looked back since that moment. Take a bow, captain,” wrote one user.

“From disappointment back then to leading to the greatest victory now,” acknowledged another.

"You are the best captain, Rohit," expressed a third user.