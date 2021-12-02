Pregnant woman dances to VIRAL 'Manike Mage Hithe' song, shows off her baby bump - WATCH video

Even months after its release, the obsession of social media users with the viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe', the version sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva, refuses to die down. Many Instagram users are still posting videos dancing to the song on reels.

Now, a video has gone viral on social media which shows a pregnant woman dancing to the viral song and showing off her baby bump.



The video features two women dancing happily on the viral 'Manike Mage Hithe' song. One of them is heavily pregnant but it doesn't seem to bother her as she grooves to the popular song.

Watch the video here.

For the unversed, the pregnant woman in the video, identified as Reenu Sunny, is a content creator and YouTuber herself and has over 2,73,000 subscribers on YouTuber and more than 10,900 followers on Instagram. In the video, Reenu can be seen dancing happily and flaunting her baby bump with her friend Kavya giving her company.

The video was captioned as saying, "Baby bump can make you shy, clumsy, concious sometimes... but that doesn't mean you miss out on things you love the most. Getting back to all the reels I missed.

Hope these are still trending. One of the most heard song #manikemagehithe and dance choreo by @jodianoorabh tried by me and @kavyapg and our little one."

So far, the viral video has more than 1,594 likes on it and several comments from users who are showering the mom-to-be with love and blessings.

While one user wrote, "My lovely girls! You're the coolest momma!" another commented, "wowww congrats."