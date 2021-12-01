Viral: Girls perform bold belly dance on ‘Manike Mage Hithe’, flaunt their toned midriff - WATCH video

The popular Sinhalese song Manike Mage Hithe has become one of the top songs of 2021, as it has reserved a place in the hearts of millions of people till now. Soon after Sri Lankan singer, Yohani Diloka De Silva uploaded her rendition of the song on the internet, it became a viral sensation.

Till now, many trends and renditions sparked from Manike Mage Hithe have surfaced on social media over the course of the past few months. Many dance trends have been seen on social media, with many celebrities also grooving to the widely popular song.

The melodious track has sparked a number of dance trends, with people performing off-beat steps to its soothing beats. Now, a new viral video of the three girls performing their dance moves to Manike Mage Hithe has surfaced on social media.

In the video, three girls can be seen performing belly dance to the popular song Manike Mage Hithe, in a skilled and smooth way. The movements of the three dancers are mesmerizing and netizens just couldn’t take their eyes off of them.

The now-viral video showcases the three trained dancers performing some belly dancing steps to the super-hit song, dressed in white and showcasing their tones midriffs. Their movements are smooth and flowy, as well as beautiful.

The video was uploaded by a trained belly dancer Ojasvi Verma on her Instagram page. The video was uploaded a few weeks back and has since gone viral, with over 1.1 lakh views on the social media platform. Users have showered the trio with comments such as “Your moves…Perfect sight grabbers” and “so beautiful”.