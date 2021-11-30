Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Desi girl’s bold belly dancing moves set the internet on fire - WATCH viral video here

Sonali Kaintura had posted the video on November 28 and it has already garnered over 78000 views in jus two days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 01:47 PM IST

Desi girl’s bold belly dancing moves set the internet on fire - WATCH viral video here

A video of a young girl from Uttarakhand is going hugely viral on social media and in the video the girl can be seen dancing to Nora Fatehi’s recently released song Kusu Kusu. The girl identified as Sonali Kaintura's jaw-dropping belly dancing moves has left the netizens stunned. Sonali can be seen flaunting her toned midriff in the viral video.

Sonali had posted the video on November 28 and it has already garnered over 78000 views in jus two days. In the viral video, Sonali is dressed in a golden dress and is shimmying wonderfully to the Satyameva Jayate 2 song.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonali Kaintura (@sonali_kaintura_official)

Tanishk Bagchi has composed the lyrics and music of Kusu Kusu song, while Zahrah S Khan and Dev Negi have given the vocal.

The comments section is full of compliments for Sonali with words like “bold”, “hot” and “awesome”. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.