Porn start Kendra Lust shares edited image with KKR star Rinku Singh, calls him 'The King'

Porn Star Kendra Lust with KKR star Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is currently one of the most trending persons on social media platforms after he snatched away victory for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by hitting 5 consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans (GT) in an IPL 2023 thriller. The left-handed 25-year old batsman is getting praises from cricket enthusiasts, fellow cricketers and celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Ishan Kishan, Aryan Khan among others. Rinku Singh’s special inning against defending champions GT also got the attention of popular porn star Kendra Lust. The adult film star shared an edited picture of her with Rinku Singh on her Twitter account and called KKR batsman ‘Rinku - The King’.

Kendra Lust’s tweet on ‘lord’ Rinku Singh instantly went viral and one of the Indian users asked her to visit India to watch IPL, to which the adult movie star replied “Would be fun :)”. The tweet also attracted many trolls, triggering a memefest on Twitter.

Rinku Singh is not the only Indian cricketer that has drawn attention of the popular porn star. Kendra Lust is also a fan of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and she hopes to meet him soon. Lust has shared posts about Gujarat Titans star on several occasions but this time the limelight was on the rival team’s batsman.