Pizza 2nd most ordered dish on Zomato in 2023 with over 74500000 orders, at first spot with 100000000 orders is…

The third most popular item was noodle bowls, with over 4.55 crore orders. This figure is enough to circle the earth's circumference 22 times, according to the food delivery giant.

Latest report from the online food delivery platform Zomato highlighted a continuing trend in Indian cuisine preferences, with biryani topping the list as the most-ordered dish in 2023. The annual report on ordering trends revealed that an astounding 10.09 crore biryani orders were placed this year, a quantity sufficient to fill the iconic Qutub Minar in Delhi eight times over.

Notably, biryani also maintained its position as the most popular choice on competitor platform Swiggy for the eighth consecutive year. The data showed that Indians ordered biryani at a rate of 2.5 orders per second throughout the year. The report detailed that for every 5.5 chicken biryanis ordered, there was one vegetarian variant.

The biryani craze saw significant growth, with 2.49 million new users on Swiggy initiating their journey with a biryani order. Following closely behind biryani on Zomato, pizza recorded over 7.45 crore orders in 2023, an amount that could cover an area more than five times the size of the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata.

Geographically, Bengaluru led the way in breakfast orders on Zomato, while Delhi topped the charts for late-night orders. The largest single order of the year, worth Rs 46,273, came from a Bengaluru user, highlighting the city's substantial contribution to the platform's annual sales.

Zomato's report provides an interesting insight into the evolving food habits and preferences of Indians, with traditional dishes like biryani continuing to dominate the culinary landscape.