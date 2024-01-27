Pakistani woman gracefully dances to Banthan Chali Bolo, viral video impresses netizens

Twitter
Headlines

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

8 vegetables rich in fibre

6 ways to get relief from arthritis pain

Highest partnership for each wicket in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

Meet actress who was married into a royal family, created controversy by wearing bikini in debut film, she is..

First look of Bobby Deol as ruthless Udhiran from Suriya's pan-India film Kanguva unveiled on actor's 55th birthday

Meet star kid whose debut film was flop, one role made her superstar, her massive net worth is..

HomeViral

Viral

Pakistani woman gracefully dances to Banthan Chali Bolo, viral video impresses netizens

A captivating dance performance by a Pakistani woman at a wedding, set to the tunes of Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan's "Banthan Chali Bolo," has taken the internet by storm.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dance videos continue to captivate online audiences with their infectious energy and joyous vibes. The latest sensation making waves across the internet features a Pakistani woman, whose mesmerizing dance to Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan's hit song "Banthan Chali Bolo" at a wedding has taken the virtual world by storm, garnering widespread attention through numerous shares.

In the heartwarming video, the talented dancer, adorned in a stunning traditional outfit, exudes grace as she moves to the rhythm of "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja." The footage captures the sheer delight of the onlooking guests, who are seen comfortably seated and thoroughly enjoying the woman's enchanting performance. The video's replay value is undeniable, making it a must-watch for dance enthusiasts.

The viral video, initially shared on Instagram by a user named aks_studios_lahore, has quickly become a social media sensation, amassing over 4,000 likes since its upload. Viewers have flooded the comments section with admiration and praise for the dancer's exceptional talent.

One viewer expressed their admiration, saying, "Already watched your videos 100 times... ." Another shared their inexplicable connection to the video, stating, "I don't know why but I watch this again and again, love your steps." The positive sentiments continue to pour in, with comments like "Love it," "Beautiful! Fell in love. Love your moves," and "That beat drop. Perfect!" echoing the widespread appreciation for the dancer's skills.

This heartening display of talent and celebration at a wedding has truly become a source of joy and entertainment for online audiences, highlighting the universal appeal of dance as a form of expression and connection.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monkey Man trailer: Dev Patel channels John Wick in his first directorial, Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut

Google Doodle celebrates India's 75th Republic Day featuring parade on different screens over decades

Video of people cooking food on train tracks near Mumbai goes viral, Railways reacts

Saudi Arabian wedding video goes viral as men dance to SRK's 'Chammak Challo' song, watch

Meet actress who dated star India cricketer for 8 years, quit acting after marriage, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE