Viral

Pakistani man shatters Guinness World Record by identifying 34 Taylor Swift songs in a minute

Bilal Ilyas Jhandir, a devoted Taylor Swift fan from Pakistan, has clinched a spot in the Guinness World Records by correctly identifying 34 Taylor Swift songs in just one minute.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 09:06 AM IST

In a remarkable feat of musical prowess, Bilal Ilyas Jhandir, a devoted Taylor Swift enthusiast hailing from Pakistan, has etched his name into the prestigious Guinness World Records. The achievement? Identifying a staggering 34 Taylor Swift songs in a mere sixty seconds.

Challenged with recognizing Taylor Swift's top 50 best-selling songs solely from their lyrics, Bilal faced a daunting task as a human read aloud the initial lyrics of each song, devoid of any accompanying music. This put his extensive knowledge and profound love for Taylor Swift's music to the ultimate test.

Sharing his deep affection for the global pop sensation with Guinness World Records, Bilal remarked, "I have been listening to Taylor Swift since my childhood. I am a die-hard fan of hers. I have listened to each and every song of hers. I can identify almost any song of hers from the lyrics." For Bilal, attempting this Guinness World Record was the "best way on Earth" to showcase his extraordinary love for the artist.

Despite being well-versed in Swift's entire discography, Bilal dedicated an impressive 13 weeks to meticulous preparation for the record attempt. His routine included extensive listening sessions, with the songs becoming so deeply ingrained in his memory that he claimed to recite lyrics even in his sleep.

While Bilal found the task relatively easy due to his thorough preparation, he acknowledged an added layer of difficulty in having the lyrics spoken by a man rather than sung by Taylor Swift herself. Nevertheless, his dedication paid off as he successfully broke the previous record of 27 songs, set by Dan Simpson (UK) in 2019.

This is not Bilal's first foray into showcasing his talent for identifying songs. In 2021, he achieved his inaugural Guinness World Records accolade by successfully recognizing the sounds of the highest number of animals within a minute, totaling 23. Last year, he set another record by identifying the most Justin Bieber songs from their lyrics in one minute (29), surpassing the previous record by seven.

Expressing his joy, Bilal stated, "Being called a 'Certified Swiftie' or 'Officially Amazing Swiftie' is such an incredible feeling." His devotion to Taylor Swift remains unwavering, with Folklore holding a special place in his heart, describing it as an "absolute masterpiece." 

