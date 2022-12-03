Optical Illusion: Can you find bear hidden in this forest within 15 seconds?

Screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are images that trick your mind into seeing something other than what the real image appears to be. These perplexing images frequently perplex everyone. Regardless of how these images perplex the viewers, they are always curious as to what these illusions represent.

While many of these claim to reveal your IQ level, others reveal hidden aspects of your personality. Now a new optical illusion has people scratching their heads. You only have 10 seconds to spot the bear hidden in the image mentioned below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check. Did you notice the animal? Because this is a simple challenge, the time limit is shorter. Anyone with good observation skills will be able to easily spot the mammal.

How many of you have spotted the bear? and the countdown has ended. If you're still looking for the mammal, keep reading for the solution.