Tourists swept away into Oman sea in terrifying video, netizens left shocked

Photo: Screengrab twitter

A disturbing video is making rounds on social media platforms showing three women posing for photographs at the rocky shores of Oman’s Salalah Al Mughsail beach despite huge waves.

Minutes later as a violent wave hit the shore, the women are seen losing their control and being swept away by the strong current.

While one woman was seen being pulled away by a man, others were being washed away as they cried for help. Two men are seen rushing to help and they could extend their hands to pull them out in time.

Two persons have died, while three are still missing.

Among those who were swept away by the strong current was a 42-year-old man called Shashikant Mhamane from Maharashtra’s Sangli district and his six-year-old son drowned at a beach in Oman while his daughter went missing, a family member said on Wednesday. The Royal Oman Police said in a tweet that a search was on for the missing child.

Mhamane was visiting Oman with his wife and their children Shreya (9) and Shreyas (6), who lived in Dubai, for a one-day trip, said Mhamane’s brother.

Meanwhile, netizens are outraged by the nonchalance of the tourist and putting taking pictures as a priority over life.

Its better to err on the side of daring than the side of caution ......

A little caution is better than a great regret

Please be cautious especially now, in view of severe rainfall alert pic.twitter.com/Lo6ga6o0t4 July 12, 2022

Your "Life" is more important than your "Likes". pic.twitter.com/3XNjyirbwJ — Dipanshu Kabra (ipskabra) July 13, 2022

Highly dangerous!

While people's urge to enjoy the weather is understandable, one needs to practice extreme caution at such places. #rains #beaches #Accidents

Source: Whatsapp forward

SOMEWHERE IN OMAN, 3 dead .. 5 missing so far rajtoday pic.twitter.com/D7MdPoicrY — naren64 (naren64) July 12, 2022

(Inputs from PTI)

Read: 'Bangalore at its best or worst?': Man working on laptop while riding bike on flyover goes viral