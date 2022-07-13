'Bangalore at its best or worst?': Man working on laptop while riding bike on flyover goes viral

Photo: LinkedIn

When most people are still wondering whether to work from home or in an office, a man from Bengaluru did something utterly out of the usual. A photo of a man working on his laptop while riding his bike across a flyover has gone viral. People's reactions to the post, which was uploaded by LinkedIn user Harshmeet Singh, have been mixed.

In a post uploaded by LinkedIn user Harshmeet Singh, the pillion rider is apparently working on a laptop at 11 p.m. The post went viral and has received over 41.000 likes thus far. Netizens were taken aback to see such a workaholic man, and many reacted to the post.

One user said, “In my experience, the less you use these pressure phrases the more your team will use their own judgment, feeling more empowered and actually more likely to make the right decision more of the time”. While another wrote, “Who cares? There are are (sic) millions waiting on the sideline. One dies, 20 (sic) are ready to do the work. Rinse and repeat! Management knows this well. That’s the tragedy of being born in an over-populated country. People are nothing more than a commodity!! That too a cheap one” .

