Headlines

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

9 motivational quotes by 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey

7 healthy benefits of good sleep

8 ways to manage body aches in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Rohit Sharma Becomes Batter With Joint Second-most Ducks In T20Is | IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights

‘Why Did You Do This?’: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Confronted By Estranged Husband Over Son's Murder

Shocking! Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend's Child By Feeding Her Screws, Batteries

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet actress who had superhit debut, then gave 14 flop films, quit acting, net worth is Rs 274 crore, is married to..

This 29-year-old actor beat Katrina, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu at box office, gave first hit of 2024, bigger than Pushpa, KGF

HomeViral

Viral

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

NASA's Hubble Telescope has taken to social media, delighting space enthusiasts with stunning images of three distant galaxies.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a captivating display of the wonders beyond our world, NASA's Hubble Telescope has taken to social media to share stunning images and intriguing details about far-off galaxies. These posts have not only caught the attention of space enthusiasts but have also gone viral, leaving many mesmerized by the beauty of the cosmos.

Irregular Galaxy in Virgo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)


Situated in the constellation Virgo, approximately 7 million light-years from Earth, this irregular galaxy has become a celestial marvel. Comprising billions of dwarf stars, its asymmetrical form resembles a space version of a snow globe. The Hubble image provides a breathtaking glimpse into the intricate details of this distant galactic beauty.

Jellyfish Galaxy's Aquatic Allure

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

The Jellyfish Galaxy, located over 800 million light-years away, has earned its name due to its striking resemblance to the aquatic creature. Described as having "streams of star-forming gas dripping from the disk of the galaxy resembling dangling tentacles," this captivating image reveals the cosmic ballet that occurs when galaxies collide with loose gases in galaxy clusters.

Sombrero Galaxy's Enigmatic Spiral

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

Nestled within the Virgo cluster and situated 28 million light-years from Earth, the Sombrero Galaxy has become a celestial spectacle. The shared image showcases a spiral galaxy roughly half the size of our Milky Way. Scientists believe that at its center lies a black hole, a billion times more massive than the Sun, adding an element of mystery to this distant cosmic neighbor.

The images shared by NASA's Hubble Telescope invite viewers to contemplate the vastness and diversity of the universe. Each snapshot tells a unique story of galaxies, sparking awe and curiosity among those who gaze upon them. What are your thoughts on these captivating pictures of galaxies, and which one resonates with you the most? 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Saindhav box office collection day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati's film sees slight drop, earns Rs 3 crore

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsals, check routes to avoid

Meet woman who is married to one of world's richest persons, her father-in-law is...

Watch: Nazila reacts after Ayesha Khan claims Munawar Faruqui cheated on his wife with her, says 'don't drag my name'

This actress gave hits with Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, later left films after 7 back-to-back flops, she's now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE