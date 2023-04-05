Search icon
Nagaland minister Temjen Imnan's ‘Sakht Launda’ tweet will make you go ROFL

He took to Twitter and posted a photo along with a group of women on Wednesday. In the comment, he also mentioned comedian Zakir Khan.

Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Viral news: Temjen Iman Along, a Nagaland minister who has become a social media celebrity for his quick wit and sense of humour, sparked another storm on Twitter with his latest tweet. He took to Twitter and posted a photo along with a group of women on Wednesday. In the comment, he also mentioned comedian Zakir Khan. In the comment, he also mentioned comedian Zakir Khan.

"Laughter is always necessary in life!" he wrote in Hindi. He went on to characterise himself as a 'Sakht Launda,' a slang term for someone who is not swayed by women and has a strong sense of self-control. Along went on to characterise the scenario as one in which he melted while posing for photos with the group of women.

The post clearly went viral, as evidenced by several hilarious comments from Twitter users.


. "Congratulations to the tough guy," one user wrote. "You are amazing," said another.

"This is why the life of a bachelor is 100 times better," a third user remarked.

A few days ago, the Nagaland minister shared a photo of himself eating while a gathering of girls pose for a picture with him. As the ladies looked into the camera, Along confessed his love for food with a funny caption.

Along stated in the caption that he is not "ignoring" the ladies, but rather "having a moment with my food."

