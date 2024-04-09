Twitter
Mumbai creator pays Rs 50000 good day note to a coconut vendor

When Aryan Kataria, a creator known for his prank videos, decided to give a 50k Good Day note he found to a local coconut water vendor, the internet erupted into a frenzy of laughter and happiness.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 07:02 PM IST

A video by a creator giving 50,000 for coconut water is making rounds on the internet lately. 

When Aryan Kataria, a creator known for his prank videos, decided to give a 50k Good Day note he found to a local coconut water vendor, the internet erupted into a frenzy of laughter and happiness.

The creator posted a video, talking about the note, it being from Good Day’s Bank of Small Wins and how he found it in the pocket of his newly ordered jeans from Myntra. He proceeds to give the note to the vendor who initially thinks it's a prank but is pleasantly shocked and surprised to find out the cashback is real as it gets reflected into his account. The duo share a fun banter towards the end where Aryan asks him “kyakijiyegaaapissdhanrashika”

The comment section is filled with people being amused and bewildered by this wholesome prank. One user wrote, “bola tha mummy kokinariyalpanibechne do, bohot scope hai”. Another user joked, “Uncle katoh Good Day nahi, good month hogya” and a third chimed in saying “That's how men become friends randomly with people and it's precious to see both of them smiling”.

Video link here

While this video may leave your memory soon, the sentiment of turning your small win into someone else's big win continues to stay. 

