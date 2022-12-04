Mother rubs chilli powder on son's eyes to punish him for smoking addiction, internet reacts to viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: An old video of a mother rubbing chilli powder on her son's face immediately went viral. The incident in Telangana's Nalgonda district has divided netizens across social media. What happened, you might ask? As punishment for her 15-year-old son's smoking addiction, the woman tied him to a pole and rubbed chilli powder in his eyes.

Son-Mom kalesh (Mother Rubbed Red Chilli In the Eyes of Son for Smoking)pic.twitter.com/HI0CmK28lq — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 2, 2022

The young boy is seen tied to a pole in the now-viral video. He can be seen crying as his mother, a regular worker, thrashes him. She then applied chilli powder to his face and eyes while another woman held his hands.

The video elicited a flurry of reactions from Twitter users. While some people supported Ramna's method of punishing her child, others condemned her for her violent behavior. One user wrote, "This is where the current psychological effects of various people react to different versions. But I have a feeling (I hope not) that this boy will change very dangerously later on. Old treatments will not work in this generation. He got his own video in WA in the first minute after being untied from the pole."

Another user added, "Lockdown was the period I saw many kids get over ganja addiction as there was no way to get out of house and everyone was at home, many gradually got rid of dependence, but its upto them how they continue even after lockdown is lifted, when they have 2nd chance"

Third user wrote, "Which company's mirchi poweder she used? There is chances to lost his vision, If she used any branded company's mirchi powder. Home made mirchi powder is better for this kind of treatment."