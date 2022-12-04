Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Mother rubs chilli powder on son's eyes to punish him for smoking addiction, internet reacts to viral video

As punishment for her 15-year-old son's smoking addiction, the woman tied him to a pole and rubbed chilli powder in his eyes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

Mother rubs chilli powder on son's eyes to punish him for smoking addiction, internet reacts to viral video
Screengrab

New Delhi: An old video of a mother rubbing chilli powder on her son's face immediately went viral. The incident in Telangana's Nalgonda district has divided netizens across social media. What happened, you might ask? As punishment for her 15-year-old son's smoking addiction, the woman tied him to a pole and rubbed chilli powder in his eyes. 

The young boy is seen tied to a pole in the now-viral video. He can be seen crying as his mother, a regular worker, thrashes him. She then applied chilli powder to his face and eyes while another woman held his hands.

The video elicited a flurry of reactions from Twitter users. While some people supported Ramna's method of punishing her child, others condemned her for her violent behavior. One user wrote, "This is where the current psychological effects of various people react to different versions. But I have a feeling (I hope not) that this boy will change very dangerously later on. Old treatments will not work in this generation. He got his own video in WA in the first minute after being untied from the pole."

Another user added, "Lockdown was the period I saw many kids get over ganja addiction as there was no way to get out of house and everyone was at home, many gradually got rid of dependence, but its upto them how they continue even after lockdown is lifted, when they have 2nd chance"

Third user wrote, "Which company's mirchi poweder she used? There is chances to lost his vision, If she used any branded company's mirchi powder. Home made mirchi powder is better for this kind of treatment."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh khan birthday: 5 expensive things Pathaan star king khan owns
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 533 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.