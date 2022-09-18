Monkey attends class with students at Jharkhand government school, video goes viral

Photo

A video of a monkey entering a classroom full of students in a government school in Jharkhand is surfacing on social media. A Twitter user named Deepak Mahato shared the video of this incident. The video shows a monkey entering a government school while the teacher continues his lecture. In the caption, Mr Mahato wrote, "In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh a wild langoor attends a government school along with other students".

The monkey was spotted attending classes with students at a government school in Hazaribagh. It was seen casually sitting in the back row, while the teacher continued to teach the little kids. A photo of the monkey seated in the front row of a class also surfaced on the internet. "The new student in the school," the caption of the Twitter post read.

