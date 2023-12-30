Miraculous survival: Mother and children escape unharmed after train passes over them, watch

A courageous mother and her two children miraculously survived a terrifying incident at Bihar's Barh railway station when a train passed over them.

In a heart-stopping incident at Bihar's Barh railway station on Saturday, a woman and her two children narrowly escaped a potential tragedy as a train passed over them. The chilling video capturing the harrowing moment has since gone viral on social media, leaving viewers in awe of the family's miraculous survival.

The footage depicts the mother bravely shielding her two children, crouching on the tracks with the speeding train just inches away. Despite the perilous situation, all three emerged from the incident without a scratch.

According to a media report, the woman and her children had arrived at Barh railway station from Begusarai, intending to board the Vikramshila Express to Delhi with their family. Chaos ensued on the platform during boarding, leading to the woman accidentally falling onto the tracks along with her children.

Compounding the danger, the train commenced its movement shortly after, prompted by a green signal from the guard, leaving little time for rescuers to intervene. In a courageous act of maternal instinct, the woman swiftly crouched on the tracks, shielding her children with her entire body as the train passed over them.

Upon the train's departure, a crowd gathered at the scene, rushing to the aid of the woman and her children. They were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation, with reports indicating that their condition is stable.

The video capturing the heart-stopping incident has circulated widely across the internet, drawing attention to the mother's quick thinking and courage. Netizens have showered praise on her for the timely and heroic action that averted what could have been a tragic outcome. The family's survival against the odds serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of life-threatening situations.