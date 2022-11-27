Search icon
'Mere 3 lakh followers badhe': Pakistani girl Ayesha's exclusive interview after dance video goes viral

After her viral dance video, Ayesha has finally spoken about her performance on a local Pakistani channel, Ary Digital.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

Image credit: Screengrab (Ary Digital)

New Delhi: Ordinary people have become celebrities as a result of the Internet. Many people have found instant fame with viral videos and posts after discovering a legitimate platform for their talent. One such girl is Ayesha from Pakistan. If you're a fan of Instagram reels, you've probably seen her viral performance on 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja' song. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the video has ignited a firestorm on the internet. There are numerous edits of the video on social media. The song, as well as the girl's sensual dance moves, have attracted the eyeballs of millions of social media users. After her viral dance video, Ayesha has finally spoken about her performance on a local Pakistani channel, Ary Digital. Before we say anything, you have to watch the clip first: 

In the video shared on Facebook by a Pakistani handle named Ary Digital, Ayesha can be seen talking about the behind-the-scenes and unknown interesting moments before performing the viral dance. She even talks about her outfit and the massive increase in her Instagram fan following. According to Ayesha, 3 lakh more people started following her on Instagram after the video went viral.

While she is not a frequent Instagram user, her TikTok account contains updates from her daily life. Ayesha has 175k followers on Instagram and has shared 14 posts. The most recent video on her timeline is a clip from her wedding reception, which has received over 3 million views. Her adorable smile has captured the internet's attention. If you want to see a glimpse of Ayesha's life, check out these photos from her Instagram account.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

Here's the crazy viral video featuring Ayesha in a loose-fit kurta and pants for those who haven't seen it yet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

