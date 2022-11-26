After Pakistani girl Ayesha's dance performance, video of Indian girl grooving to 'London Thumakda' goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: Dance videos are extremely popular on the internet because they are both entertaining and uplifting. Recently, a video of a Pakistani girl namely Ayesha dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding gone immensely viral on social media. Since then, numerous dance videos have flooded the internet. Now a video of an Indian girl grooving to Queen's 'London Thumakda' has surfaced on the Internet. The girl in the video has been identified as Sameeksha Rastogi and the clip appears to be from a wedding function. The internet is going gaga over this short segment. Take a look here:

In the now-viral video, we can see Sameeksha dressed in a silverish kurta and pants dancing to the catchy beats song. Her sheer grace and energetic performance, has grabbed many eyeballs. The girl can be seen dancing to Neha Kakkar's popular song London Thumakda from the movie Queen. Sameeksha's delightful performance will force you to watch the clip several times.

READ: Rishi Sunak's daughter Anoushka performs Kuchipudi at UK event, desi netizens are impressed

The video has been posted on November 9. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were quick to rally in the comment section, praising Sameeksha’s energetic dance moves and attitude. “Never been more jealous of anyone's job in my life- love this,” expressed an Instagram user. “I absolutely LOVED your dance moves. Those who have a problem, they’ll always have a problem. Ignore your haters, stand tall and more power to you! Please come up with more” posted another. “I don't know why but I watch this again and again, love your steps,” commented a third. “Beautiful! Fell in love. Love your moves,” wrote a fourth.

Wait, if you still haven't watched the Pakistani girl's Ayesha dance performance, watch it here: