Meet man behind MS Dhoni's IPL 2024 hairstyle, Kohli, Ranbir, Ranveer, Shahid, Hrithik are regular customers, his fee...

His mastery in transforming looks has made him an indispensable part of the entertainment industry and beyond, cementing his position as one of the most sought-after hair stylists in India.

Renowned Indian celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim, has been making waves not just for his exceptional talent in giving celebrities the perfect look but also for his luxurious lifestyle and fancy cars. Recently, he garnered attention by attending the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Aalim Hakim, who is known for his association with top celebrities and sports personalities, has made a name for himself in the Indian film industry. With three salons in Mumbai and his Hair Cutting Styling Academy, where he has trained over a lakh barbers, Hakim has become a trusted name in the world of hairstyling, specially among Bollywood celebrities and cricketers.

His influence extends beyond the silver screen, as he has styled the hair of cricketing legends like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and even popular YouTubers like Bhuvan Bam. From Ranbir Kapoor to Prabhas, from Sanjay Dutt to Salman Khan, Hakim's client list is a long one.

According to aajtak, Aalim Hakim charges around Rs 1 lakh for hairstyling, but the fee might fluctuate depending upon various reasons.

With clients ranging from Shahid Kapoor to Sachin Tendulkar, from Katrina Kaif to Virat Kohli, Hakim has become a go-to hairstylist for many celebrities and sports icons.

