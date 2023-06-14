Meet the Maharaja, who secretly used 'Patiala Peg' to win over British, know his connection to former CM Amarinder Singh

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh

'Patiala' peg is an alcoholic beverage that is customary to serve in Punjab during celebrations and occasions. Today, we will tell you about the reasoning behind 'Patiala Peg' and the logic behind its high whisky content. 'Patiala Peg' originated from the royal family of Patiala. This happened during the rule of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, who held the title of Maharaja of Patiala from 1900 to 1938.

Maharaja Sir Bhupinder Singh was an Indian royal and cricket player. He was the ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Patiala in British India from 1900 to 1938 and was born in a Sidhu royal Jat Sikh family.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was the grandfather of Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab CM. Narrating the incident of the origins of 'Patiala Peg' in his book Captain Amarinder Singh: The People's Maharaja, Amarinder Singh explained that the story of the origin of 'Patiala Peg' began due to his grandfather's determination to emerge victorious against the Irish polo team in the year 1920.

As part of his strategy, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh invited the Irish team for a grand party on the eve of the game. He prepared enormous whisky pegs, the ‘Patiala Peg’, specifically intended to be consumed by the English players.

The next morning, the day of the game, the Brits felt the severe effects of a hangover and were unable to win against the Maharaja’s squad!

The Irish team lost the match and Maharaja Bhupinder Singh's team emerged victorious. It is said that Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, after an evening cricket match, in the company of British players, created this unusual measurement.

Amarinder Singh also said clarified that a 'Patiala Peg' consists of 120 ml of whisky, measured by the space between the index and little fingers when held parallel to the glass.