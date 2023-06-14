Cyclone Biparjoy: Storm approaching at 165 kmph to cause massive 30 ft waves; what will happen in Gujarat, Mumbai?

Cyclone Biparjoy: Storm approaching at 165 kmph to cause massive 30 ft waves (Photo - ANI)

Cyclone Biparjoy will be making landfall in Gujarat and other Indian states soon, approaching the coastal areas of the country at a very high speed. Apart from India, a warning has also been issued in neighbouring country Pakistan ahead of the storm.

According to the most recent Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) weather update, Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on the coast of Gujarat on June 15, bringing heavy rains, thunderstorms, and high-speed winds to the state and nearby areas.

Not just the extreme weather conditions, but the intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy is also expected to be extremely high, causing waves on the coast that are dozens of feet high. It is expected that the cyclone will hit the coast of Gujarat with a speed higher than 165 kmph.

A cyclone warning has been issued in eight districts of Gujarat, and over 30,000 people have been temporarily moved from the coastal areas of the state to maintain their safety. The Gujarat government has made ample preparations for Biparjoy, which is expected to hit tomorrow.

Before landfall, the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy will be maximum in Gujarat's Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Jamnagar. IMD said Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Jamnagar will experience scattered rains on June 15, while heavy rains and gusty winds at the speed of up to 150 kmph will follow.

Apart from Gujarat, there is a cyclone alert warning issued in Mumbai and Goa, which have also made preparations. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to lash both areas, and it is likely that monsoons will arrive as per schedule.

It is expected that the wind speeds can go as high as 190 kmph, and that the waves crashing on the coasts after Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall will be as high as 30 feet in certain coastal areas.

However, NDRF and security forces have made necessary arrangements to maintain safety in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

READ | Cyclone Biparjoy: 30,000 people shifted to temporary shelters, 69 trains cancelled