Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DCW vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz

Saudi Arabia's first male robot touches female reporter 'inappropriately', video goes viral

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, wrestler turned fitness influencer, who was awarded Best Health and Fitness Creator by PM Modi

Meet Gaurav Choudhary, India’s richest tech YouTuber, awarded by PM Modi, has over Rs 360 crore net worth, he is…

Meet Kamiya Jani, rickshaw puller's daughter, awarded Best Travel Creator by PM Modi at National Creators Award

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DCW vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz

Saudi Arabia's first male robot touches female reporter 'inappropriately', video goes viral

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, wrestler turned fitness influencer, who was awarded Best Health and Fitness Creator by PM Modi

Must try yoga asanas for toned body 

Best Indian web series with female leads to watch this Women's Day

8 most powerful female zodiac signs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's New Strategy To Win More Than 400 Seats In The General Elections

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Woes Grip Karnataka As Its City Faces Severe Crisis Ahead Of Summer

India's biggest flop film, ended career of 8 actors, director quit filmmaking, made for Rs 18 crore, earned just Rs..

Meet actor who played Rani Mukerji's husband, did 7 films, suddenly quit acting, proved lucky for Salman Khan due to..

Jhanak, Parineetii actress Dolly Sohi passes away at 48 after battle with cancer, hours after sister's death

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, wrestler turned fitness influencer, who was awarded Best Health and Fitness Creator by PM Modi

The Best Health and Fitness Creator title went to Ankit Baiyanpuriya, a Haryana-born fitness enthusiast renowned for his desi workout approach.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 In a historic ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the nation's inaugural National Creators Award. This prestigious accolade aims to recognize outstanding achievements and positive contributions across various domains such as storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi bestowed the Best Health and Fitness Creator award upon Ankit Baiyanpuriya, a Haryana-born fitness enthusiast. Baiyanpuriya, also known as Ankit Singh, gained nationwide recognition for his distinctive fitness approach rooted in Indian traditions.

The fitness guru recently made headlines for his "75-day hard challenge," a rigorous regimen emphasizing mental health well-being and discipline. Inspired by American entrepreneur Andy Frisella, Baiyanpuriya shared, "It was during my personal fitness research that I came across the video of American entrepreneur Andy Frisella's 75-day Hard Challenge. I decided to implement and introduce similar techniques in my workout."

Beyond his fitness journey, not many are aware that Ankit Baiyanpuriya is a former desi wrestler, hailing from a family where his father is a farmer and his mother is a homemaker.

With a substantial following on social media platforms, particularly YouTube and Instagram, Baiyanpuriya's popularity skyrocketed from one million to an impressive 3.7 million Instagram followers in just 28 days. Expressing gratitude, he remarked, "Even I am shocked at gaining 2.7 million followers in less than a month. I'm so grateful. The only message I would like to give to my followers is to not only look for physical strength; mental strength is much more, and it only comes through spirituality. So read 'Bhagwad Gita' and try to perform meditation."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to present first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam today, check list of nominees

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Sabina Chopra wins in hospitality category

Viral video: Woman dances to Shakira's Waka Waka inside crowded train, internet says 'please stop'

PM Modi announces LPG price cut by Rs 100 on Women's Day

How DriveX is Revolutionizing the Pre-Owned Two-Wheeler Market in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement