Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, wrestler turned fitness influencer, who was awarded Best Health and Fitness Creator by PM Modi

The Best Health and Fitness Creator title went to Ankit Baiyanpuriya, a Haryana-born fitness enthusiast renowned for his desi workout approach.

In a historic ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the nation's inaugural National Creators Award. This prestigious accolade aims to recognize outstanding achievements and positive contributions across various domains such as storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi bestowed the Best Health and Fitness Creator award upon Ankit Baiyanpuriya, a Haryana-born fitness enthusiast. Baiyanpuriya, also known as Ankit Singh, gained nationwide recognition for his distinctive fitness approach rooted in Indian traditions.

The fitness guru recently made headlines for his "75-day hard challenge," a rigorous regimen emphasizing mental health well-being and discipline. Inspired by American entrepreneur Andy Frisella, Baiyanpuriya shared, "It was during my personal fitness research that I came across the video of American entrepreneur Andy Frisella's 75-day Hard Challenge. I decided to implement and introduce similar techniques in my workout."

Beyond his fitness journey, not many are aware that Ankit Baiyanpuriya is a former desi wrestler, hailing from a family where his father is a farmer and his mother is a homemaker.

With a substantial following on social media platforms, particularly YouTube and Instagram, Baiyanpuriya's popularity skyrocketed from one million to an impressive 3.7 million Instagram followers in just 28 days. Expressing gratitude, he remarked, "Even I am shocked at gaining 2.7 million followers in less than a month. I'm so grateful. The only message I would like to give to my followers is to not only look for physical strength; mental strength is much more, and it only comes through spirituality. So read 'Bhagwad Gita' and try to perform meditation."