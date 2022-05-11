Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing a fake video of shark attacking helicopter

File photo

Kiran Bedi, a retired IPS officer, Wednesday shared a clip featuring a shark on Twitter that falsely claims that National Geographic paid $1 million for the unfolding scene.

However, hours later it was found out that the video was from a popular television show - 5 Headed Shark Attack.

In the video, a gigantic fish can be seen leaping out of the water to attack a helicopter, hauling it down into the water as horrified onlookers watch. Many Twitter users trolled her for apparently believing it to be true.

Watch the video here:

After being trolled for sharing the incorrect information, she later reacted with a caution note to the visual.

In another tweet, she wrote, "The source of this daring Video is open and subject to verifications. Whatever be the authentic and true source it is terrifying But laudable, even if manufactured. Please view it against this caveat."

