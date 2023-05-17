Kili Paul, Neema Paul in Indian outfits groove to SRK's song, viral video impresses desi internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Kili Paul is a name synonymous with viral online lip-syncs. Aside from that, the Tanzanian Internet celebrity also offers dance routines to popular songs with his 5 million Instagram followers. His lip-sync and dancing videos are very popular among internet users. . Now Kili and his sister Neema Paul recently dropped a video for their fans in India. They can both be seen enthusiastically dancing to a song from the film Josh. Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh star in the song Hai Mera Dil. The video was shared last week and has received over 9 million views.

Kili is clothed in a kurta and pyjama combo in the video, while his sister Neema is clad in a lilac lehenga choli. And as usual, the influencer duo is seen dancing to the peppy track and their killer expressions are too good to miss out on. The video is astounding and you may find yourself watching it on again. You might even find up swaying your legs to the hit song.

“Neema Entry Kya Baat Ha,” reads the video caption.

The clip has received 7.5 lakh likes and many comments on Instagram since it was shared. Many others also used fire and heart emoticons in the comments area to express their feelings.

Take a look at the reactions here:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "You should leave Africa and come to India,." Another person added, "You nailed it, man @kili_paul. "Your lip-syncing is superb. Love. Neema, ma'am you are amazing!!!! Amazing dance and expressions by Neema ma'am," said a third. A fourth person posted, "“I am enjoying your dance bro." Many others reacted to the video by using heart and fire emojis.

Kili Paul previously performed the viral Kala Chashma trend alongside his sister Neema Paul. Kili Paul falls to the ground and shakes his torso to the upbeat melody in the video, while his sister tries to match his energy.