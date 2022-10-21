Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Kerala: Bath towels soaked in liquid gold for smuggling ​seized at Cochin airport

The man had dipped the bath towels in liquid gold before packing them neatly and storing them in his luggage.

Reported By:DNA webteam| Edited By: DNA webteam |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

Kerala: Bath towels soaked in liquid gold for smuggling ​seized at Cochin airport
Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The Cochin International Airport Ltd's Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) foiled a baffling attempt to smuggle gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold. Officials became suspicious after discovering wet towels in the bag and examined it to discover the cleverly concealed gold. The accused has been identified as Fahad, a 26-year-old Thrissur native who arrived in Kochi on Spice Jet (SG 54) from Dubai on October 10.

According to customs officials, this is the first time gold has been smuggled in this manner. "Fahad tried to smuggle gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold and then packing them well. But during the inspection, the customs officers suspected that the towels in his bag were wet," officials said. "It will take a few more days to determine how much gold will be in these towels, and scientific tests are underway," said customs officials. "The gold is extracted using a very complicated method that cannot be disclosed for security reasons," added the officials.

The man had dipped the bath towels in liquid gold before packing them neatly and storing them in his luggage, according to customs. When asked about the wet towels, the carrier claimed that he had rushed to the airport and had to take the wet towel with him. The explanation, however, did not convince the officials, who conducted a thorough search for more such towels. A total of five such gold-dipped towels were discovered.


More information on the subject is awaited.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.