Kerala: Bath towels soaked in liquid gold for smuggling ​seized at Cochin airport

New Delhi: The Cochin International Airport Ltd's Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) foiled a baffling attempt to smuggle gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold. Officials became suspicious after discovering wet towels in the bag and examined it to discover the cleverly concealed gold. The accused has been identified as Fahad, a 26-year-old Thrissur native who arrived in Kochi on Spice Jet (SG 54) from Dubai on October 10.

According to customs officials, this is the first time gold has been smuggled in this manner. "Fahad tried to smuggle gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold and then packing them well. But during the inspection, the customs officers suspected that the towels in his bag were wet," officials said. "It will take a few more days to determine how much gold will be in these towels, and scientific tests are underway," said customs officials. "The gold is extracted using a very complicated method that cannot be disclosed for security reasons," added the officials.

The man had dipped the bath towels in liquid gold before packing them neatly and storing them in his luggage, according to customs. When asked about the wet towels, the carrier claimed that he had rushed to the airport and had to take the wet towel with him. The explanation, however, did not convince the officials, who conducted a thorough search for more such towels. A total of five such gold-dipped towels were discovered.



