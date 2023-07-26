Headlines

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 4 Param Vir Chakra recipients - Indian heroes we will forever be proud of

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering India's Triumph in the 1999 Conflict with Pakistan and the Bravery of Param Vir Chakra Awardees. On July 26, India observes Kargil Victory Day, honoring the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Every year on July 26, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas, also known as Kargil Victory Day, to commemorate the nation's triumph in the 1999 conflict with Pakistan. This significant day pays homage to the courage and sacrifices of the Indian soldiers who fought during the intense and prolonged war.

On this very date in 1999, the Kargil War, also referred to as the Kargil conflict, officially concluded as Indian soldiers successfully recaptured the strategic mountain heights that had been occupied by Pakistani intruders. The victory was a testament to the bravery and determination displayed by the members of the Indian armed forces.

As we honor the memory of those who gave their all for their country, it's worth noting that four extraordinary Kargil War heroes were awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest gallantry award in India, for their exceptional valor and selflessness.

During the Kargil War in 1999, these four brave soldiers were awarded the Param Vir Chakra for their extraordinary courage and sacrifice::

1. Captain Vikram Batra, PVC: Captain Vikram Batra was an officer in the Indian Army's 13th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. He displayed immense bravery during the Kargil War and was instrumental in recapturing Point 5140 (which was codenamed 'Point 4875') in the Dras sector. He famously said, "Yeh Dil Maange More!" during the war, and his indomitable spirit and leadership continue to inspire many.

2. Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, PVC: Rifleman Sanjay Kumar was a member of the 13th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. He played a vital role in capturing strategic enemy positions during the war. His determination and courage in the face of heavy enemy fire led to the recapture of a crucial point at the height of 16,000 feet. His actions were commendable and worthy of the Param Vir Chakra.

3. Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC: Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav was part of the 18 Grenadiers regiment. In the face of intense enemy resistance, he led the assault on Tiger Hill during the Kargil War. Despite being injured multiple times, Yadav pressed on, displaying extraordinary valor and leadership.

4. Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, PVC: Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey was an officer in the 1/11 Gorkha Rifles. He displayed exceptional courage during the Battle of Khalubar in the Batalik sector. Leading his men from the front, he was instrumental in capturing enemy positions. Tragically, he lost his life during the battle, but his bravery earned him the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

These four soldiers exemplified the highest qualities of bravery, leadership, and self-sacrifice, and their actions during the Kargil War continue to be remembered and revered by the nation. The Param Vir Chakra serves as a testament to their extraordinary courage and dedication to the country.

