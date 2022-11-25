Indian transgender model recreates Pakistani woman Ayesha’s viral dance performance, internet is impressed

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you're active on social media these days, we're sure you've seen a Pakistani girl namely Ayesha dressed in traditional green attire grooving to Lata Mangeshkar's popular song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja.' Following that, several people recreated the viral performance, and Instagram is overflowing with reels. Now an Indian transgender model dressed in a saree has recreated that Pakistani girl’s video and we are sure that it’ll lift your spirits. The model in the clip is identified as Shaikh Khushi and the short segment is shared on her official Instagram account.

Dressed in a saree, the Khushi is seen dancing to the remix version of Mera Dil Ye Pukare song which is from the film Naagin. Khushi's dance moves were flawless, and you might find yourself watching the video on repeat like we did.After watching her performance, you can and should decide who did it better, Khushi or Ayesha? Khushi captioned it, “Aree ye to trending Sound hain.” Her video has garnered a lot of attention online and you must watch it too.

READ: Indian girl recreates Pakistani woman Ayesha’s viral dance performance, internet is super impressed

The video has been posted four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated millions of views. Till now, the clip has gathered more than 2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received more than 118k likes. Netizens were super impressed by Khushi's performance and showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Ek nmbr ise kehte hai koi takkar ka mila,” wrote an user. “Seen this video more than 50 times still can’t stop praising,” wrote another. “Wo ladki se to acha aap kare ho ek number,” expressed a third. “This is so cute,” commented a fourth.

Earlier, a video of an Indian man impersonating Ayesha's performance went viral on social media. The video can be viewed here:

If you haven't watched the clip of the Pakistani girl Ayesha's performance, take a look here: