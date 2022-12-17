Indian influencer vlogs on what she ate on her father's 'shraadh', viral video angers internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: A clip of a girl vlogging about what she ate on the occasion of her father's 'shraadh' has gone viral on the internet. The video was shared on YouTube by Rowhi Rai and since then it taken social media by storm. After watching the clip, which was reposted by a Twitter user named S, many netizens were traumatised.

The viral clip opens with Rowhi telling her followers about her daily diet. It was, however, the day of her father's' shraadh,' a Hindu ritual in which one pays tribute to one's forefathers and late parents. Her family, she claimed, performs the ritual every year. The clip featured her various meals, including a cafe visit. "I'm traumatised," reads the video caption on Twitter.

The video for the obvious reasons went viral on social media. It has amassed over 84k views after being shared online. In the comment section, Rowhi faced criticism from her followers and others for its 'insensitive' video.

“This has to be some weird dark humor parody, right? Please tell me it's fake,” wrote a Twitter user. “Was watching the video on mute and read caption, Father's Sharad. Had to see her dad's photo (may his soul rest in peace) to understand what exactly that meant.,” said another. “Please somebody tell these young girls that not everything is content. And no , this also isn't acceptance and being bold enough to talk abt it. Kids watch this content like fr ??? What in the word” expressed a third.



Who is Rowhi Rai?

Rowhi, now 21, is a well-known social media influencer who shares fashion and lifestyle vlogs on Instagram and YouTube.