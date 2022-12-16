Rajasthan woman marries Lord Vishnu in response to society's pressure, video goes viral

Screen Grab

Strange circumstances surrounding one marriage in Rajasthan have made headlines. There was no groom at the wedding of Pooja Singh, a 30-year-old woman. At the occasion, all of the customary ceremonies, such as Ganesh Puja and pheras, took place; however, there was no dulha.

This one-of-a-kind wedding took place on December 8 in a hamlet located close to Govindgarh in Jaipur. The photographs taken during the wedding have quickly gained widespread attention on various social media platforms.

When questioned about the cause for this marriage, Pooja claimed that she had assumed that she would not marry, but that she was fed up with listening to people's insults, so she got married to Thakurji while sitting in the temple in order to make people stop talking about her marriage.

Pooja is a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, and she has chosen him to be her life partner. She has reached the point when she does not care about the teasing of others in society. Pooja has received a lot of support from members of society, and they have even joined her in her joy.