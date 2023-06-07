Search icon
Impressive 'desi jugaad': Punjab driver installs cooler in his auto, video goes viral

Instagram user Kabir Setia, recognizing the uniqueness and ingenuity of the autorickshaw equipped with a rear-mounted cooler, shared the captivating video on their profile

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

New Delhi: In the blistering summer months, when the heat becomes nearly unbearable, many individuals try to avoid traveling by auto, seeking refuge from the scorching temperatures. However, amidst this common predicament, a remarkable autorickshaw driver in Punjab took it upon himself to enhance the comfort of his passengers. His innovative solution? He ingeniously installed a cooler in his auto, transforming the commuting experience and providing respite even during the sweltering afternoons.

This enterprising autorickshaw driver demonstrated not only a keen understanding of his customers' needs but also an unwavering commitment to their well-being. By equipping his vehicle with a cooler, he effectively addressed the challenge of extreme heat, allowing passengers to enjoy a cool and refreshing environment during their journeys. This thoughtful modification not only improved the comfort level but also made traveling in the auto a much more pleasant and inviting option, particularly during the hottest hours of the day.


Instagram user Kabir Setia, recognizing the uniqueness and ingenuity of the autorickshaw equipped with a rear-mounted cooler, shared the captivating video on their profile. Alongside the video, Kabir Setia included several hashtags, notably #salutethisguy and #coolerauto, which further emphasized their admiration for the autorickshaw driver's innovative approach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KABIR SETIA (@kabir_setia)

The video quickly gained traction on Instagram, amassing an impressive 4.2 million views. This surge in popularity demonstrates the widespread appeal and fascination with the modifications made to the autorickshaw. 

Furthermore, by highlighting the vehicle's number plate, viewers were able to identify that the autorickshaw belongs to Punjab, adding a sense of geographical context to the viral reel. This detail contributes to the story behind the modification, allowing viewers to associate the innovative solution with a specific region.

The combination of Kabir Setia's viral video, the inclusion of impactful hashtags, and the identification of the auto's origin in Punjab has led to a surge of interest and admiration for the autorickshaw driver and their commitment to passenger comfort. 

The viral video sparked various reactions from viewers, highlighting their astonishment, admiration, and even some humor:

- One person expressed surprise and amusement, stating, "I am giving money to the wrong auto driver." 

- Another individual shared their desire to keep such innovative solutions within India, commenting, "This jugad should not go out of India." 

- A third person playfully praised the driver, using the term "Jugadu Indian" to applaud the driver's ingenuity. 

- One viewer expressed curiosity about the functionality of the cooler, asking, "How is it possible without electricity?" 

- Appreciation for the driver's customer-oriented mindset was conveyed by another commenter who referred to them as a "true customer caretaker." 

- A touch of humor was injected by a viewer who humorously suggested an additional charge, stating, "20 rupees extra for the cooler." 

