‘If she ever decides…’: Anand Mahindra offers job to 13-year-old girl who used Alexa to scare off monkey

In a smart move, a 13-year-old girl protected herself and her younger sister from a possible monkey attack by using Amazon’s virtual assistant technology, Alexa.

When all of a sudden, a monkey entered her sister’s house, the girl asked Alexa to bark like a dog. This smart thinking saved the girls as the monkey was scared away from hearing the dog’s barking sounds.

This tactic of the teenager also caught the attention of Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra. He took on X and reacted to the incident. He wrote, “The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology."

"The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an ENABLER of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary. What she demonstrated was the potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world," Mahindra tweeted.

Interestingly, Anand Mahindra impressed with the girl’s smart move also offered her a job.

“After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at @MahindraRise will be able to convince her to join us!!,” he further wrote.

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 6, 2024

