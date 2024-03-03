Twitter
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey, fitness plan that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

Heroic dog saves friend from drowning in viral video, internet reacts

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE exam at 13, PhD at 24, he is now...

Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: 5 expensive services provided by Mukesh Ambani to guests

Spacecraft captures breathtaking journey back to Earth from space, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey, fitness plan that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE exam at 13, PhD at 24, he is now...

Heroic dog saves friend from drowning in viral video, internet reacts

Strongest XI of left handers in IPL

9 foods to avoid eating with bananas

Strongest XI of foreign players in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

Watch: Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir groove to Naatu Naatu at Ambani’s pre-wedding bash, fans call it ‘historic'

Surbhi Chandna weds Karan Sharma, videos of varmala moment, actress walking down the aisle leave fans emotional- Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Wildcard Manisha Rani beats Shoaib, Adrija, Dhanashree; lifts winner's trophy

HomeViral

Viral

Heroic dog saves friend from drowning in viral video, internet reacts

Viral video captures the heartwarming moment as a brave dog rescues its friend from drowning in a river.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 07:02 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heartwarming video that has taken social media by storm, a courageous dog's rescue mission to save its friend from drowning has captivated the hearts of viewers. Shared by Gabriele Corno, the video has amassed an impressive 387,000 views, showcasing the incredible bond between two canine companions.

The footage unfolds as one adventurous dog enthusiastically jumps into a river to retrieve a twig. The origins of the tossed twig remain unclear, leaving viewers guessing who initiated the playful river antics. However, the lighthearted adventure takes a serious turn as the dog loses control, swept away by the strong current.

Just when it seems like a perilous situation, a loyal companion standing nearby rushes to the rescue. Acting swiftly, the second dog grabs onto a long branch, preventing its friend from being carried further downstream. The touching display of canine camaraderie has struck a chord with viewers worldwide.

While many showered praise on the hero dog for its quick thinking and bravery, some skeptics questioned the authenticity of the video in the comments section, speculating whether the rescue was staged. The debate sparked a flurry of opinions, with one Twitter user humorously remarking, "He was just interested in the stick, both did not let go!!"

Others expressed concern, questioning the intentions of the person behind the camera. "I hope the person taking the video wasn't going to let the dog drown otherwise," one user posted. Another curious viewer queried, "Who threw the stick in there?!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maamla Legal Hai review: Netflix legal satire is one of the best comedies on Indian OTT, Ravi Kishan shows his mettle

Where is Alok Nath these days? Why is he not seen in films or TV? Actress reveals all

Viral video shows monkey swimming like a pro, internet is stunned

Good news for Delhi-NCR! Namo Bharat train to now run till...

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Rajinikanth, Rekha, quit acting at peak of career due to shocking incident, now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE