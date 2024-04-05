Twitter
Heartwarming video of nurses shielding newborns during Taiwan earthquake goes viral

Heartwarming footage of nurses protecting newborns during Taiwan earthquake goes viral, showcasing their bravery and dedication.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

In the wake of Taiwan's recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake, a touching video capturing nurses safeguarding newborn babies amidst the chaos has taken social media by storm.

The footage, which surfaced on April 4, portrays the dedicated staff at Ma Cherie Maternity Centre in Taipei, Taiwan, as reported by Today. In the clip, amidst the intense tremors, two nurses can be seen hastily gathering the cribs to prevent them from rolling away. Moments later, another nurse rushes in to assist, ensuring the safety of the infants.

Shared by a user under a heartwarming caption praising the nurses' bravery, the video quickly gained traction, amassing over 1.4 lakh views. It has since been widely circulated across various social media platforms, resonating deeply with viewers worldwide.

Users flooded the comments section with admiration for the nurses' selflessness:

"They are so brave," expressed one user.

"They are the real heroes," echoed another.

"Taiwanese nurses are superheroes in scrubs! Protecting babies during an earthquake takes a special kind of courage and care. My heart is full watching this video," chimed in a third.

"Their reaction exemplifies their training and dedication; more importantly, it displays their talent for caring and protecting others," shared a fourth.

"Heroes really don't need capes," emphasized a fifth.

The earthquake, which struck Taiwan on April 3, also triggered tsunami warnings in Japan and the Philippines. It marked the most significant natural disaster Taiwan has faced in 25 years, resulting in loss of life and widespread devastation.

Advertisement