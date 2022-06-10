Heart-melting gesture: Sonu Sood helps Bihar girl with 8 limbs to get surgery, pic goes viral

Instagram(@sonu_sood)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has always stepped up to support those in need. Besides helping many people via the Sood Charity Foundation, the Bollywood actor has often left netizens in awe of his brave-hearted gestures for the poor.

In another such appreciable move, Sood has helped a two-and-half year old girl child from Bihar get a better life. The little girl, named Chahumukhi belongs to Bihar’s Chewada district. She was born with four additional hands and legs, which made it difficult for her to function like every other child of her age.

The little girl’s parents work as daily wage labourers in Nawada and had recently approached the SDO office to seek help for their child’s medical treatment. Little did they know that an onlooker was making their video to be posted on social media.

As soon as the Bollywood actor saw the video, he sent his team to Nawada to contact Chahumukhi’s parents. They then took the little girl to a private hospital in Surat for her surgery.

After a successful completion of her surgery, Chahumukhi will now live a normal life. The Bollywood actor shared picture of the brave girl resting on the hospital bed with the caption, “One of the toughest surgeries of the country is successful.”

Further, he thanked the medical staff at the Kiran Hospital in Surat for successfully conducting the surgery. Chahumukhi’s parents are also relaxed to se their baby girl begin a new life. They thanked Sood for extending help to their child.

Meanwhile, netizens are all hearts for Sood and appreciate his help to Chahumukhi. Showering love upon the Samrat Prithviraj actor, an Instagram user wrote, “You are the best actor in Bollywood sir”.

“I am very impressed Sonu bhaiya ji… You are a beautiful man”, wrote another.

Many celebrities have also commented on Sood’s Instagram post to appreciate his gesture for the Bihar girl. Esha Gupta, Suniel Shetty, Ridhima Pandit were among the few who shared loving comments on the girl’s pic.