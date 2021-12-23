Groom dances on Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Cutie Pie' as his bride cheers him on - WATCH viral video

Wedding videos are the flavour of the season. Every day several videos from wedding ceremonies go viral on social media which show the festivities, drama, dance that goes on during the ceremony. A new video is currently going viral on Instagram which shows a groom lovingly dedicating a dance performance to his to-be wife

During the sangeet ceremony, the groom, identified as Bharat Dhingra, can be seen, along with his groomsmen, dancing his heart out on popular Bollywood song 'Cutie Pie' from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Fawad Khan.

As the groom was dedicating his dance to the bride, she could be seen cheering her to-be husband and doing the 'money shower' step from below the stage.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'theweddingministry'. The video was captioned as saying, "Double-tap and tag that energetic couple. Groom @ibharatdhingra you and your #groomsmen killed it.

Bride @smridhisibal we love your energy."

The caption on the video said, "Bride's reaction after watching the groom dancing."

So far, the video has more than 32,000 likes on it. Netizens also praised the dance performance and hailed the bride and groom for their never-ending energy and chemistry.

One user commented saying, "If you don't dance on the wedding day, you're not getting married," while another said, "look at you boysss!!!" with heart emojis.

A third user also commented on the video and praised the bride. They wrote, "I love her," along with heart-eyes emojis.