WATCH: Husband teaches wife to use chopsticks, heartwarming VIRAL video has more than 1 million views

There is no right age to learn anything and a viral video of a couple is the living proof of it. A video is currently going viral on social media which shows a newlywed couple enjoying Chinese food. While the food in the video looks delicious, what caught the attention of the netizens was the husband patiently teaching his wife how to use a chopstick to eat noodles.

The man and the woman in the video, identified as Sai Gurung and Akshita Gurung respectively, can be seen enjoying each other's company and the delicious food with chopsticks.

The video begins with the husband teaching his wife how to hold and use chopsticks. The wife then imitates him and after a few times of trying, she finally learns how to use chopsticks to eat. The husband then demonstrates by eating some noodles with the chopstick and the wife follows suit.

The video is going crazy viral on Instagram and has more than 1 million views on it already.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by Thapa Chinese Wok in Gwalior where the husband and wife were enjoying their food. The video was shared by the restaurant's official page. It was captioned as, "Love means learning new things every day!! Thank you for coming!!"

Netizens were mighty impressed with the video and dropped heartwarming comments on it as well. One user wrote, "This video is so plain yet so beautiful," while another said, "That's really sweet. Can't stop my smile."