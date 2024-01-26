Government unveils original image of Preamble to Indian Constitution, internet reacts

On India's 75th Republic Day, the Government shared a powerful Instagram post featuring the original Preamble to the Constitution.

On January 26th each year, India commemorates Republic Day, a significant occasion that marks the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. On this historic day, the Constitution replaced the Government of India Act 1935, officially transforming the Dominion of India into the Republic of India. As the nation celebrates its 75th Republic Day today, the Government of India took a momentous step by sharing a copy of the original Preamble to the Constitution, emphasizing how contemporary India aligns with its foundational principles.

In a post on Instagram, MyGov, representing the Government of India, invited citizens to revisit the roots of the nation's governance. The post reads, "As we celebrate 75 years of the Republic of India, let’s revisit the original Preamble of our Constitution. How well does New India resonate with these foundational principles? Take a look to embark on a journey through time, exploring how India has evolved while staying true to its roots."

Accompanying the message, the first image features the original Preamble, with subsequent visuals highlighting the government's ongoing initiatives and achievements.

The Instagram post, shared a few hours ago, has garnered significant attention, accumulating over 25,000 likes and sparking numerous comments from engaged citizens.

Among the comments, one individual exclaimed, "This post [fire emoticon]!" while another added, "Perfect."

Addressing specific government actions, a third commenter wrote, "Regarding border area development, true," and a fourth enthusiastically expressed, "Now, this is the real thing."