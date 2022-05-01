Elegant White Peacock flying down mesmerizes netizens: WATCH

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@yoda4ever

Peacocks are fascinating birds known for their spectacular colour. But have you ever seen a white peacock? A white peacock is equally graceful and beautiful as an Indian Blue peacock. A video that recently went viral confirms this, as it shows a gorgeous white peacock taking flight on the Italian island of Isola Bella. The peacock appears majestic as it comes down into the lovely garden from atop a statue. It is definitely a wonderful sight as it expands its feathers and flies beautifully. Peacocks can't fly very far. They usually run and take many short leaps before making a massive final leap. They can't stay in the air for long, but their massive wings help them travel a considerable distance.

The video was shared by a Twitter account called ‘Yoda4ever’ with a caption that reads, "White peacock in flight (peacock emoji and heart in eyes emoji)". So far, the video has received more than 4 lakh views and over 31 thousand likes. As netizens were amazed to see the white peacock, many commented on their reaction. One user wrote, "Something I've never seen. How beautiful". Another commented, "Now there's an angel."

A white peacock is not a distinct kind of peafowl, but rather a peacock that was born all-white due to a rare genetic mutation. On the other hand, white peacocks are not albinos, as albinos have a full absence of colour or very pale skin, as well as red or pink eyes. White Peacocks often have blue eyes and pigmented skin. The white peacock, often known as the Indian peafowl, is a subspecies of the Indian Blue Peacock that is native to South Asia.

READ | Cute cat gets excited playing game on iPad, video goes viral