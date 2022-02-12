Did you know JRD Tata flew first Air India flight? Know details here

With Air India now being handed over to the Tata Group, reactions to such news have been quite a lot to handle. For those who are in need of a quick recap, let us help you jog your memory.

Air India initially, was once a part of the Tata Group, coined as Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata founded the airline way back in 1932. In the early stages, it was called Tata Airlines. It was in 1948, that Air India International was launched alongside flights to Europe.

Although in 1953, Air India was nationalized.

In an Instagram post shared by the Tata Group, the caption reads, “Jeh not only set up India’s first airline -- Tata Air Service, which later became Air India -- but also went on to pilot its inaugural flight. On an exciting October dawn in 1932, he soared into the sky from Karachi in a Puss Moth, flying towards Bombay at what was then a ‘dazzling 100 miles an hour’.”

It all came full circle when Tata Sons had beat Spicejet to score the bid for Air India. The post has racked up nearly 3,000 'likes' on the photo-sharing platform.