Ratan Tata shares welcome note for Air India passengers - Here's what he said

The Tata Group has officially taken over Air India and the Chairman emeritus of the Group is welcoming Air India passengers with open arms.

Sharing his special message in a long note, Ratan Tats promised that the group will work to turn around the loss-making airline.

Addressing the Air India passengers in a recorded message that was played in-flight, Ratan Tata said, "The Tata group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service," The message was also shared Ratan Tata’s greetings on social media Wednesday morning.

While sharing the recorded message on Instagram, Air India wrote, "A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights”.

Air India officially returned to the Tata Group after almost 69 years of government control. Earlier set as Tata Airlines, it was renamed Air India in 1946. Even after the government took control of the airline in 1953, JRD tata remained the chairman until 1977.

Post this takeover, the Tata Group is aiming to change the “image, attitude and perception” of Air India.

The airline will be working on improving meal services for all Air India flyers. Starting today, the changed meal services will be provided on Mumbai-Newark flights and five Mumbai-Delhi flights.

To ensure on-time performance, all crew members have been directed to shut doors 20 minutes prior to the flight’s departure. Following these changes, the passengers will be addressed as ‘guests’.