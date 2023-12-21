Headlines

Viral

Viral

Did humans exist during the time of dinosaurs? find out here

The question of whether humans lived alongside dinosaurs has sparked debate, with some pointing to controversial findings like alleged human-dinosaur footprints and ancient artwork.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

article-main
Did Humans Live at the Same Time as Dinosaurs? The question of whether humans and dinosaurs coexisted has long been a topic of debate among scientists and the general public. While it is widely accepted that dinosaurs roamed the Earth millions of years ago, the idea that humans lived alongside these ancient creatures is often met with skepticism. However, recent discoveries and scientific evidence have shed new light on this intriguing question. One of the main arguments against the coexistence of humans and dinosaurs is the vast time gap between the extinction of dinosaurs and the appearance of early humans. Dinosaurs went extinct around 65 million years ago, while the earliest known human ancestors, such as Homo habilis, appeared only around 2.8 million years ago. 

This significant time difference has led many to believe that humans and dinosaurs never crossed paths. However, there have been several controversial findings that challenge this notion. In 2012, a team of researchers claimed to have found human and dinosaur footprints together in a rock formation in Texas. These footprints were dated to be around 140 million years old, suggesting that humans may have existed during the time of dinosaurs. The discovery sparked intense debate among scientists, with some questioning the validity of the findings. Another piece of evidence that supports the idea of human-dinosaur coexistence is the existence of ancient artwork and artifacts that depict dinosaur-like creatures.

 For example, the Ica stones, discovered in Peru, feature carvings of what appear to be humans interacting with dinosaurs. While the authenticity of these stones is disputed, they have fueled speculation about the possibility of humans and dinosaurs living side by side. Despite these intriguing findings, the majority of scientists remain skeptical about the coexistence of humans and dinosaurs. The fossil record clearly shows that dinosaurs went extinct long before humans appeared on the scene. Furthermore, there is no concrete evidence to support the claim that humans and dinosaurs interacted or lived together. In conclusion, the question of whether humans lived at the same time as dinosaurs remains a topic of debate and speculation. 

While there have been some controversial findings and ancient artwork that suggest the possibility of coexistence, the scientific consensus is that humans and dinosaurs existed in different time periods. As our understanding of the past continues to evolve, it is possible that new evidence may emerge to challenge this consensus. Until then, the idea of humans and dinosaurs coexisting will remain a fascinating and unresolved mystery.

