Desi girl's 'jordar' belly dance takes internet by storm, jaw-dropping viral video

Now, another dance clip that has caught thousands of eyeballs is of this woman dancing to Shreya Ghoshal's hit song Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is replete with various kinds of content. You can find whatever you're looking for by typing a few words. However, among all of this content, dance clips are one that constantly goes viral. It's enjoyable to view videos of people dancing and showcasing their talent. In fact, many individuals like watching such videos. Now, another dance clip that has caught thousands of eyeballs is of this woman dancing to Shreya Ghoshal's hit song Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger film. The viral video was posted on YouTube by channel named and has already garnered over 15 million views. 

In the now-viral video, one can see a girl performing a sexy belly dance on a peppy track from Ek Tha Tiger film. Undoubtedly, her unbelievable dancing qualities have astonished the internet. Dressed in orange attire, the girl wonderfully shimmies to the popular song.

Stunning, isn't it? Since being posted, the clip has been viewed over 15 million times. The comments section is replete with words like “wow”, “omg” and “hot”.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

"Omg, I am speechless," one user wrote. "What a stunning performance," said another. "This is fantastic. So clean and precise!!!! Far too good, "Added a third. A fourth individual wrote, "How she can dance iso good and do those moves, and she looks so at ease. Simply fire." Many others have responded in the comments section with fire emojis. 

Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
Shahid Kapoor in Farzi, Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager, Bollywood heroes making their debut in OTT series
