Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal lookalike sells 'chaat' in MP's Gwalior, viral video stuns internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Even the most basic videos available on the internet have the potential to go viral. Cute animal videos, dance videos, and celebrity lookalike clips and posts are all popular. Our obsession with celebrities is an ongoing one. Even their lookalikes have been able to taste the fanfare as evidenced by viral videos. If you are a frequent social media user, you will be aware of how celebrity doppelgangers quickly go viral. Now one such clip of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's lookalike selling 'chaat' in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh has surfaced on the internet. The video of the Kejriwal doppelganger was shared on Instagram by a food vlogger named Foody Vishal.

In the now-viral video, a street vendor who resembles Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can be seen selling delicious chaat on the streets of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The mustache, eyes, and the entire appeal of the man’s face did have glimpses of Kejriwal and we are sure that you will find some similarities too. "Arvind Kejriwal selling chat in Gwalior" reads the video caption.

The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times. People were astonished at the uncanny resemblance of a street vendor with Arvind Kejriwal.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "Mujhe laga tha Kejriwal ji hi hai sayad." A second person in the comments said, "hahahaaWoww amazing btw the chaat looks yummy." A third person wrote, "Duplicate kejriwal." "What a chaat sirji," added a fourth.